Four days of sunny, warm spring weather before wetter changes ahead

Our brief visit from Ol' Man Winter is over. His bags are packed and he's heading west. Spring is back again, with plenty of enjoyable sunshine and warm temperatures in the forecast.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. There will be a bit of a breeze from the northeast at 10 to 20 mph. Winds will settle into Friday but the breeze is back Saturday when warmer temperatures closer to 60 degrees return to the forecast.

High pressure is moving in behind the leftover showers from a strong system that is bringing severe weather down south. This high pressure will take over through the weekend and keep us sunny and warmer than average.

In fact, through most of next week, warmer than average temperatures are expected even with wetter changes in our weather pattern.

The Climate Prediction Center's 6 to 10 day Precipitation Outlook (image featured above) has most of the central and eastern United States in a wetter than average weather pattern through the end of March.

Our first chance of many rounds of rainfall will move in late Sunday into Monday. A train of systems will keep rain chances around Wednesday and Thursday, too.