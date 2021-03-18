Founders of California fecal matter-testing company indicted

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who founded a biotech company that tested fecal matter are accused of bilking their investors and health insurance providers. Zachary Schulz Apte and Jessica Sunshine Richman, co-founders of now-bankrupt microbiome testing company uBiome, were indicted Thursday on multiple federal charges. Their court appearances have not been scheduled, and it was not immediately clear if they had attorneys who could speak on their behalf. Apte, 36, and Richman, 46, initially founded uBiome in 2012 as a direct-to-consumer service called “Gut Explorer.” Customers would submit a fecal sample that the company analyzed in a laboratory, comparing the consumer’s microbiome to others’ microbiomes.