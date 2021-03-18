Local food bank sees rise in demand during COVID-19 pandemic

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A local food bank needed to quickly transition to contactless distribution to meet the rising demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Feed My People Food Bank, one in every seven people in Wisconsin experience food insecurity. Feed My People Executive Director Nancy Renkes says the food bank has seen a 27 percent increase in demand over the past year, but she is thankful for the influx of financial donations from the community.

"There has absolutely been an increase," Renkes said. "We had 1,800 new individual donors. The donors who have been contributing year after year - not only did they continue to contribute - they contributed more. We were very blessed with the response from the community to this pandemic."

Renkes tells News 18 that every dollar donation leads to four new meals. Feed My People Food Bank prefers financial donations but accepts both perishable and non-perishable foods.

Feed My People Food Bank will serve food from its facility on Monday, March 22, from 3 to 4 pm.