Florida vet held on child pornography, bestiality charges

MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida veterinarian faces charges of possessing child pornography and sexually abusing a dog. Federal agents arrested 40-year-old Prentiss Madden on Tuesday. A judge ordered him held in jail until at least Friday when a bond hearing is scheduled. Madden was medical director of Caring Hands Animal Hospital in Miami. The hospital said it a statement it fired him two weeks ago after learning he was under investigation for “these heinous and unthinkable crimes.” A criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday said investigators were notified by the file-sharing web service Dropbox that a user had received more than 1,600 files of suspected child pornography.