Florida couple offers free beer as way to meet the neighbors

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida couple came up with a great way to meet their new neighbors after moving into their home during the coronavirus pandemic. They offered free beer. Amanda and Thomas Evans decided to move from Fort Myers to nearby Cape Coral last year. They weren’t sure when they’d get to meet the neighbors. So they designed a flyer that said they’d be in their driveway with drinks for anyone who would like to stop by. A “Free Beer” sign helped attract neighbors. They recommend this method for anyone trying to break the ice in a new neighborhood.