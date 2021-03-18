FEMA opening COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Starting on April 8, the state of Wisconsin and the federal government will be opening a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Zorn Arena in Eau Claire.

The state of Wisconsin will provide at least 3,500 weekly vaccine doses and up to 7,000 first doses weekly based on supply.

It will be the second mass vaccination clinic site to open in the state and will be able to vaccinate up to 1,200 people daily.

“As Wisconsin continues to be a regional and national leader in using vaccine available, we’re grateful for FEMA’s support to help build our vaccination efforts on a larger scale to get more shots in arms quickly as we have vaccine available,” said Governor Tony Evers. “I appreciate the hard work of all of our partners coming together to get this second, high volume vaccination site up and running.”

“FEMA and our federal partners are committed to expanding vaccine access to communities across the state of Wisconsin,” said Kevin Sligh, acting regional administrator, FEMA Region 5. “This new site in Eau Claire will provide safe and effective vaccines to northwest Wisconsin and be a critical resource in the fight to end this pandemic.”

Zorn Arena has been serving as a testing site for a large portion of the pandemic.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department will be supported by UW-Eau Claire's College of Nursing and Health Sciences staff and students.

“We are proud to be able to help the community in the ongoing fight against COVID-19, and thanks to our partners at the local, state and federal level, this vaccination site will help western Wisconsin move forward,” said UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt.

