Eau Claire police hold mental health crisis intervention training

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Police Department responds to calls with people experiencing a mental health crisis on a daily basis.

"Hey Josh, what's going on today?" asked officer Riley McLennan.

"I'm just tired of hearing all the voices," said officer Josh Miller as they acted out a training scenario.

For two days, Eau Claire police officers went through 10 hours of classroom instruction and 10 hours of scenario training through a program called ICAT, or Integrating Communications, Assessment, and Tactics.

"I can help you out today, but I would feel a lot more comfortable if you put the knife down for me please," McLennan said during the training scenario.

ICAT combines mental health training, communication, and what many consider traditional police tactics.

The overall goal is to give officers the tools to deescalate situations involving people in crisis.

"The University of Cincinnati recently did a study on ICAT, and it showed that it reduced use-of-force incidents. It reduced injuries to community members and it also greatly reduced officer injuries," said Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus.

When it comes to having a peaceful resolution, Lieutenant Jim Southworth said they try to use as little force as possible, preferably none at all.

"Putting a vehicle between the two of us or creating enough distance and enough personnel there that we can communicate with that person," Lt. Southworth said. "You can learn to then de-escalate by personalizing yourself with that person so they see you as a person and not as a police officer."

Rokus said over the last three years, the department responded to more than 4,000 calls for service involving someone experiencing a mental health crisis.

He said they just want what's safest for everyone.

"We want each community member we serve to go home safely. We want our officers to go home safely as well. This training helps us accomplish those goals," Rokus said.

The department plans to have officers train with concepts related to ICAT every quarter.