Death of Tanzania’s Magufuli draws sorrow but ire from some

NAKURU, Kenya (AP) — News of the death of Tanzania’s President John Magufuli drew mixed reactions; sorrow from many but bitterness from a critic who said he suffered during the president’s rule which he said shrank the country’s democratic space. Magufuli, one of Africa’s most prominent COVID-19 skeptics died of heart failure, Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced on national television. Hassan is expected to be sworn in to succeed Magufuli and complete his second five-year term which he had just started after winning elections late last year. She will be Tanzania’s first female head of state. As tributes come in from other African heads of state, Tanzania’s opposition leader has been outspoken in his criticism of Magufuli.