Majority of Eau Claire County soon eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department reports that by next Monday nearly 70 percent of the county will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ashok Rai, Prevea Health's Chief Executive Officer, says it is important that those who became eligible for the vaccine on March 22nd try to set up a vaccine as soon as they can.

"You are the people we care about most when it comes to contracting COVID-19 because your illness could be more severe than anyone who doesn't," Rai said. "Vaccine supply probably isn't exactly where we need it to be today, but it is getting there."

Rai says the newly eligible COVID-19 vaccine group should wait until next Monday - not before - to start making vaccine appointments.

To find a list of those eligible groups, click here.