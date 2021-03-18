Court confirms new trial for man convicted of killing wife

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has upheld an appellate court decision to order a new trial for a Kenosha County man convicted in the 1998 poisoning death of his wife. Mark Jensen, of Pleasant Prairie, was convicted in 2008, on evidence that included a letter Julie Jensen wrote before her death and gave to a neighbor. In it, she wrote that “if anything happens to me” that her husband “would be my first suspect.” The Supreme Court’s ruling on Thursday said Julie Jensen’s incriminating statement cannot be entered as evidence in the new trial. Mark Jensen has maintained his innocence.