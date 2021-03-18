Civil rights leaders unite around California ethnic studies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Educators and civil rights leaders in California called on the State Board of Education to approve the nation’s first statewide model ethnic studies curriculum for high school students. The state Board of Education was considering the curriculum for final approval Thursday. It comes as the country is reeling from the latest spate of deadly hate crimes and racism. Educators and officials who spoke mourned this week’s killing of eight people, most of them Asian women, in Georgia, saying it showed the urgency of educating children about discrimination and oppression that textbooks often overlook. The curriculum has been years in the making.