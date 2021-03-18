China summons technology firms over voice software security

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese authorities have summoned 11 companies including Alibaba and Tencent for talks about security of voice technology, as Beijing steps up scrutiny over the internet sector. China’s internet watchdog, the Cyberspace Administration of China said Thursday that the talks concerned security assessments of voice software, as well as deep-fake technology. The move comes as authorities in recent months have increased oversight over technology firms over concerns about anticompetitive behavior. Companies called in for talks with the CAC includes smartphone maker Xiaomi, TikTok parent company Bytedance and live-streaming firm Kuaishou.