China slams US plan to expel phone carriers in tech clash

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government is calling on Washington to drop efforts to expel three state-owned Chinese phone companies from the United States in a new clash over technology and security. The Federal Communications Commission voted to begin revoking the companies’ U.S. licenses. It said they are security risks controlled by the communist Beijing government. The Chinese foreign ministry accused Washington of misusing security complaints to hurt commercial competitors. The decision adds to mounting U.S.-Chinese conflict over Beijing’s industrial plans, access to American technology and accusations of computer attacks and theft of business secrets.