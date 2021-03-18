Changes to taxes coming mid-season

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The income tax filing deadline has been extended for the second time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, this time to May 17, and that's not the only change.

Accountant Greg Solfest, owner of Solfest Accounting, said Congress made the rare move in changing the tax law in the middle of tax season in regard to federal unemployment insurance. The COVID-19 relief bill, also known as the American Rescue Plan, made it so the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits are no longer taxed as long as those benefits were received in 2020 and the household income is less than $150,000 a year.



And for those who have already filed, Solfest said that the IRS is currently working to make software updates to give them a refund based on the new tax law. He said if the IRS cannot make this change to the already filed taxes, they will then ask people to amend their tax returns to receive their refund.

"It's going to take a lot of stress off of accountants and tax preparers because they're going to get another month," Solfest said. "It is kind of a relief that you get an extra month to file this year."

The IRS said in a statement that they extended the deadline to help taxpayers during the hard financial times the pandemic has created.