Call of Duty among finalists for Video Game Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Voting is open for the next inductees into the World Video Game Hall of Fame. Call of Duty, Guitar Hero and Animal Crossing are among the 12 finalists. Also on the ballot announced Thursday are: FarmVille, FIFA International Soccer, Mattel Football, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Pole Position, Portal, StarCraft, Tron and Where in the World is Carmen San Diego. Fans can vote at the hall of fame website through March 25 as part of a “Player’s Choice” ballot. The three inductees will take their place in the hall of fame during a virtual ceremony May 6.