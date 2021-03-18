Burns confirmed as CIA director as US faces diverse threats

The Senate has confirmed without opposition veteran diplomat William Burns as director of the CIA. The move gives him control of the nation’s premier spy agency as the U.S. government confronts a diverse array of international threats from countries including China, Russia and Iran. The approval, by voice vote, came soon after Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas lifted a hold he had placed on the nomination. Burns is a former ambassador to Russia and Jordan who served at the State Department for more than 30 years under both Democratic and Republican presidents.