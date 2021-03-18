Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff to start 2nd straight opener

Brandon Woodruff is stopping the Milwaukee Brewers’ revolving door of opening-day starting pitchers. Manager Craig Counsell says Woodruff will start the Brewers’ season opener for a second straight year. Woodruff will be facing Kenta Maeda when the Brewers host the Minnesota Twins on April 1. Having the same pitcher start the season opener in back-to-back season is unusual by recent Brewers standards. Milwaukee had a different pitcher start each of the last seven openers