Blugolds pleased with game two response in O’Brien Cup Finals

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- After a heartbreaking loss in overtime in game one of the O'Brien Cup Finals, questions were raised on how the young UWEC team would respond with their backs against the wall, but on Wednesday night they answered the call.

The Blugolds recorded a 3-0 shutout over UW-River Falls to force game three despite being outshot 21-37.

Stellar goalie play and constant pressure gave the Blugolds the big win, but most importantly was their intensity knowing the season was on the line.

"What was great to see early on was our energy was really high," said Erik Strand, Blugolds women's hockey head coach. "It wasn't a feeling out process, it was like alright, we're gonna come out, they're going to do what we ask as a staff, and we asked them to give us everything they've got effort wise."

"After the loss in OT Monday, we knew we had to bring it back even more for yesterday's game," said Taylar Meier, Blugolds freshman. "I think we did just that."

It's all or nothing Friday night at Hobbs Ice Arena, with game three starting at seven, the winner leaving as O'Brien Cup Champions. We'll have full highlights here on wqow.com.