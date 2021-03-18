Audit: State struggles to deliver timely driver’s road tests

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A state audit says the agency that issues driver’s licenses in Minnesota has struggled to schedule road tests within the 14 days of an applicant’s request as required by state law. The Office of the Legislative Auditor scrutinized road testing by the Driver’s and Vehicle Services Division after Minnesota lawmakers began receiving complaints about scheduling delays. The audit recommends division leaders better track the delays and develop a method of forecasting demand for road tests to better allocate resources. Between October 2018 and July 2020, the division managed to meet the 14-day requirement in just 34 percent of road tests administered to applicants.