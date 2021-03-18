Atwood, Grisham among contributors to pandemic novel

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the first novels about the pandemic will be a collaborative effort, with Margaret Atwood, John Grisham and Celeste Ng among the writers. The Authors Guild Foundation announced Thursday that it had reached a deal with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books & Media to publish “Fourteen Days: An Unauthorized Gathering.” The story is set on a Manhattan rooftop in 2020 as the virus spreads worldwide and the rich are fleeing the city. Novelist and Authors Guild President Douglas Preston came up with the idea as a way to raise money for the Authors Guild Foundation.