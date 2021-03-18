As infections rise, Sarajevo’s hospitals feel the pressure

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — As Bosnia faces soaring coronavirus infections, pressure has grown on hospitals in the capital of Sarajevo that have struggled with rising numbers of patients. The Abdulah Nakas General Hospital on Thursday had 181 COVID-19 patients and 20 more were trying to be admitted. The Balkan nation of 3.3 million is facing a surge in new coronavirus infections and hospitalizations after a period of relaxed measures that saw ski resorts stay open all winter, unlike most areas of Europe. New daily cases on Thursday reached 1,700, compared to a few hundred a day only weeks ago, and authorities said 57 more people died.