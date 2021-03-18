Arrest made in series of nighttime attacks in Boston suburb

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have charged a suspect in a series of nighttime attacks on men in a Boston suburb last November that left the entire community on edge. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and acting Waltham Police Chief Kevin O’Connell said at a news conference Thursday that Clauvens Janvier faces charges in 11 attacks. The victims were all on foot and ambushed from behind and struck on the head with a blunt object. A motive remains unclear. A voicemail message was left with Janvier’s court-appointed attorney.