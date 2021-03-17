Woman refuses to wear mask in Texas, again, gets arrested

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — An Oregon woman who was recorded on police body camera video refusing to wear a mask at a Texas bank has been arrested after declining to wear a mask inside another Texas business. Police say they arrested 65-year-old Terry Wright on Wednesday at the Office Depot in Texas City. She already had a warrant out for her arrest after she refused to wear a mask in a Bank of America branch in Galveston, Texas, last Thursday. Police say she was arrested on Galveston warrants for trespassing and resisting arrest. No additional charges are expected. Police say Wright’s bond was set at $3,000.