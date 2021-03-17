Wisconsin judge charged with seven child pornography counts

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Wisconsin judge with seven felony counts of possession of child pornography. The state Department of Justice announced the charges against Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Brett Blomme on Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, the DOJ began investigating Blomme in February after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Blomme had uploaded child pornography through the Kik messaging application 27 times in October and November. Online court records list Blomme’s attorney as Chris Van Wagner. He has not returned a message seeking comment.