Wisconsin Assembly approves Limbaugh resolution

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly have approved a resolution honoring the late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh. The resolution calls Limbaugh’s voice “unforgettable” and praises him for advancing conservative policies. Democrats railed against the resolution, saying Limbaugh’s career was full of racism, sexism and homophobia. Minority Leader Gordon Hintz said passing the resolution signals Republicans are comfortable with that. The Assembly ultimately approved the resolution 56-35 during a floor session Wednesday. Senate Republicans approved it on Tuesday.