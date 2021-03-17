Winter ranks in top ten warmest globally despite US February cold snap

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Last month's cold snap set records across the US, and caused widespread power outages and devastation in the south. Despite that, this winter as a whole was warmer than most on record.

NOAA recently released data confirming February was one of the top 20 coldest on record in the continental US, and the coldest February since 1989.

Despite this, on a global scale, this February was actually the 16th warmest in 142 years of record-keeping. While we were freezing in the Midwest, other parts of the globe were feeling the heat.



December through February, which make up meteorological winter in the Northern Hemisphere, were collectively more than 1.3°F warmer than the 20th century average, making the 2020-2021 winter the eighth warmest winter on record globally.

This isn't a fluke. Global temperatures have been warmer than last century's average every single month in a row for 434 consecutive months. That translates to more than 36 years.

Even in the US, where February was the 19th coldest on record, December and January were still warm enough for this winter to rank warmer than two thirds of winter seasons on record.

Here in the Upper Midwest, temperatures are increasing faster during the winter than any other season according to James Boulter, a professor of chemistry and biochemistry at UW-Eau Claire. He said winter temperatures have increased on average 1.5°F per decade every decade for the past 50 years.



You probably wouldn't notice if the temperature outside increases by one degree, so why would scientists be concerned if the global average temperature increased by a degree or two? The answer has to do with energy.

"The amount of energy that is being increased in the atmosphere is closest to the amount of energy released in a nuclear bomb," said Boulter. "All that energy is doing stuff."

The "stuff" Boulter is referring to is extreme weather, like more intense hurricanes, floods and droughts.

He said even though we aren't as prone to some of these threats in Wisconsin as other areas, the long-term effects of a warmer atmosphere can wreak havoc on a variety of local industries and ecosystems.