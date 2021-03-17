Wild’s Soucy banned 1 game for high hit on Coyotes’ Garland

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has suspended Minnesota Wild defenseman Carson Soucy for one game for charging Arizona Coyotes forward Conor Garland. Soucy was given a five-minute major for charging Garland in the first period of Tuesday night’s 3-0 win by Minnesota. Soucy left his feet and made contact with Garland’s head. The league’s Department of Player Safety announced the suspension Wednesday. Soucy will forfeit $23,706.90 based on his average annual salary, with the money going to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund. He will miss Thursday’s opener of a two-game series at Colorado.