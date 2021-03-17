West African court allows extradition to US of Venezuelan

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A lawyer for a businessman close to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro who was arrested last year in Cape Verde says the West African country’s Supreme Court has ruled that his client can be extradited to the United States to face money-laundering charges. Geraldo Almeida, one of the Cape Verde attorneys representing Alex Saab in his fight against extradition, said Monday he would appeal the decision at Cape Verde’s Constitutional Court. Cape Verde arrested the Colombian-born businessman last in June when his jet made a refueling stop on a flight to Iran. U.S. officials believe Saab holds numerous secrets about how Maduro, his family and top aides allegedly siphoned off millions of dollars in government contracts