Wednesday’s Scores

New
8:56 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cloquet 84, Hermantown 60

Class 4A=

Section 1=

Quarterfinals=

Farmington 81, Rochester Mayo 61

Northfield 64, Rochester Century 54

Owatonna 81, New Prague 56

Section 3=

Quarterfinals=

Lakeville North 80, Apple Valley 62

Class 3A=

Section 1=

Quarterfinals=

Austin 72, Albert Lea 26

Byron 66, Faribault 34

Kasson-Mantorville 59, Simley 49

Winona 56, Red Wing 46

Section 3=

Quarterfinals=

Richfield 77, Henry Sibley 57

Class 2A=

Section 7=

First Round=

Esko 62, Proctor 46

First Round=

Crosby-Ironton 60, Aitkin 48

International Falls 66, Eveleth-Gilbert 64

Moose Lake/Willow River 91, Greenway 54

Pierz 73, Virginia 45

Two Harbors 73, Pillager 57

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 4A=

Section 3=

Quarterfinals=

Burnsville 53, Park (Cottage Grove) 44

Eastview 53, Eagan 52

Class 3A=

Section 3=

Quarterfinals=

St. Croix Lutheran 60, St. Paul Highland Park 25

St. Paul Como Park 89, St. Paul Harding 36

Section 6=

Quarterfinals=

Delano 46, Bloomington Kennedy 44

Holy Angels 94, Minneapolis Roosevelt 35

Orono 83, Mound Westonka 55

Class 2A=

Section 2=

First Round=

Belle Plaine 59, Tri-City United 29

Fairmont 62, New Richland-H-E-G 42

Waseca 37, Blue Earth Area 28

Section 8=

Second Round=

Barnesville 61, Menahga 53

Breckenridge 55, Perham 43

Hawley 77, Thief River Falls 38

Class 1A=

Section 2=

Quarterfinals=

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 73, Cleveland 37

Martin County West 55, Mountain Lake Area 43

Sleepy Eye 58, Central Minnesota Christian 52

Section 5=

Second Round=

Braham 67, Upsala 43

Section 6=

Second Round=

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 56, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 54

Mahnomen/Waubun 69, Lake Park-Audubon 50

West Central 76, Brandon-Evansville 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

Associated Press

