UWEC women’s hockey shuts out Falcons, forces finals game three

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- It was win or go home for UW-Eau Claire's women's hockey team in the O'Brien Cup finals, a win would send the series to game three on Friday, and the Blugolds did exactly that.

The first period was scoreless, but the Blugolds broke loose in the second. The first goal came from Taylar Meier after a rebounded shot from Hattie Verstegen just inside the blue line.

Later in the second, Emma Peterson pushed through neutral ice and shot it past the goalie's glove to make it 2-0. Just three minutes later and she contributed again off a breakaway stretch pass, rebounding it off the goalie's blocker to Emily Hart for the put back goal to make it 3-0. The Falcons couldn't answer in the third and the Blugolds came away with the 3-0 shutout.

The series is now tied 1-1, and the two teams will settle it for the championship at Hobbs Ice Arena in Eau Claire Friday night.