UN atomic watchdog confirms details of new Iran centrifuges

BERLIN (AP) — The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog says it has confirmed that Iran has begun operating a cascade of advanced centrifuges at an underground site. The International Atomic Energy Agency said Wednesday that Director General Rafael Grossi told member delegations this week that Iran has “begun feeding a newly installed cascade of 174 IR-4 centrifuges” to enrich uranium hexafluoride gas. The use of the advanced centrifuges in the Natanz facility is another violation of the nuclear deal Iran signed with world powers in 2015, which allows it only to enrich with first-generation IR-1 centrifuges. The deal was meant to prevent Iran from building a nuclear weapon, which the country insists it does not intend to do.