Two more Chippewa County residents test positive for UK variant

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Two more Chippewa County residents have tested positive for the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 strain, also known as the UK variant, bringing the county total to three cases.

These two cases are part of the 36 new cases of COVID-19 in Chippewa County in the past week and two among the 65 UK variant cases found so far in Wisconsin.



Positive COVID-19 tests have been on the decline in the Badger State in the past week according to the state Department of Health Services, but in Chippewa County, it has been stable with only one less new case this week than last.

Public health director for Chippewa County Angela Weideman said she is concerned about the new variant because of its ability to spread faster than the previous strain.

"I definitely am concerned and want people to be extra diligent about the preventative measures that we talk about every week like physically distancing and wearing a mask," Weideman said.

Weideman said she cannot say where within Chippewa County the three people with the UK variant of COVID-19 live.



Another variant strain coming from South Africa, 501Y.V2, was identified in Wisconsin about two weeks ago.

