The luck O’ the Irish brings us back to spring once the snow passes

Happy St. Patrick's Day! A day that has a wide range of hot and cold temperatures, snowfall totals and rainfall amounts.

Since 1950, 29 of the last 72 St. Patrick's Days', including this year, we've seen at least a trace of snowfall. That's 40.2% of the time.

Snowfall will swing through the valley roughly 10 am, with flurries possible until noon. Snowfall amounts will generally be from a few tenths of an inch to an inch. Isolated bands could drop up to 2 inches, but most of it won't stick to roads with temps around freezing.

St. Patrick's Day is also responsible for one of the highest temperature record differences ever. From a record daytime high of 82 degrees in Eau Claire in 2012 to a record low of -15 in 1923, we've seen 97 degrees of difference on this holiday.

High pressure scoots in at the surface after this quick batch of snow passes which will help clear us out a little into the afternoon.

A stronger system will pass through Iowa and northern Illinois which will kick up some showers in southern Wisconsin, but that will pull our cloud cover to the south.

Temperatures will climb into the 40s with light winds from the north. Overnight, we'll clear out further and warmer air will start to filter in Thursday. We'll be back into the 50s and 60s by the weekend before rain chances start early next week.