The end approaches for Chile’s military-era constitution

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A countrywide conversation is building in Chile, where many believe democratic progress has been obstructed by the 1980 constitution crafted under the former dictator, Gen. Augusto Pinochet. An assembly will draft a new constitution and put it to a national vote in 2022. As Chileans design a blueprint for a more inclusive society, some are looking to the world’s constitutions for guidance. South Africa and Canada are possible models. Latin America’s experience offers tips and red flags. Examples include new constitutions passed in Ecuador (2008) and Bolivia (2009); democratic advances in both countries are uneven.