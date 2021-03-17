Tesla on autopilot drives into Michigan trooper’s patrol car

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The U.S. government’s highway safety agency have sent investigators to Michigan for the second time in less than a week to investigate an accident after authorities said a Tesla on autopilot crashed into a state trooper’s patrol car. Police said neither the trooper nor the 22-year-old Lansing man who was driving the Tesla were injured in crash early Wednesday on Interstate 96 in Eaton County. Police said the trooper’s patrol car’s emergency lights were activated when the Tesla drove into the patrol car. The Tesla’s driver was issued citations for failure to move over and driving with a license suspended. NHTSA officials also are investigating a crash last week in Detroit that involved a Tesla that drove beneath a semitrailer and left two people critically injured.