Survivor: Woman with COVID-19 gives birth, gets new lungs

DETROIT (AP) — A suburban Detroit woman who was infected with COVID-19 gave birth early then underwent a double lung transplant just weeks later to save her life. Jackie Dennis says she feels “pretty normal” and is getting stronger every day. Dr. Lisa Allenspach of Henry Ford Health System says Dennis’ lungs were “completely destroyed” by an inflammatory response to the coronavirus and that she would not have survived without the transplant. The doctor says the 31-year-old teacher’s condition was as severe as any candidate for a lung transplant at Henry Ford. Mia Rose was born in late November and the double lung transplant was performed Jan. 16.