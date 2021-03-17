Shell, Eni acquitted in Nigeria oil corruption case

MILAN (AP) — A court in Milan has acquitted oil giants Shell and Italy’s Eni of corruption charges in a $1.1 billion bribery case involving control of a lucrative Nigerian oil block. In addition to the companies, Eni’s current CEO, his predecessor and a former Nigerian oil minister were among 13 defendants acquitted on Wednesday after a three-year trial involving the 2011 purchase of the OPL 245 offshore oil field. Activists expressed outrage and called on Milan prosecutors to appeal. Milan prosecutors had alleged that $520 million of the $1.1 billion paid into an escrow account for OPL 245 was converted into cash bribes and that several hundred million more went to a former Nigerian oil minister.