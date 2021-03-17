Russia recalls its ambassador to the U.S. for consultations

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is recalling its ambassador to the United States for consultations. The move announced by the Foreign Ministry to bring Anatoly Antonov home comes amid rising tensions with the administration of President Joe Biden, which has imposed sanctions over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is now in prison. In a television interview aired on Wednesday, Biden was asked if he thinks Putin is a killer and said “I do.” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova did not cite specific reasons for Antonov’s return but said relations “are in a difficult state, which Washington has brought to a dead end in recent years.”