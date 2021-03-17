‘Reverse ribbon-cutting’ celebrates lessening of restrictions

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - With new CDC guidance allowing fully-vaccinated people to visit low-risk individuals, one area senior living center celebrated a lessening of restrictions with a reverse ribbon cutting.

The event, taking place Wednesday at Wissota Place Senior Living, signified the re-opening of center activities, visits with loved ones and a small hint of normality after a year full of anything but.

"Well, Saturday we got to see our son and that was the first time we've seen him in over a year," Jane Snider said, a resident that's glad to have reduced restrictions. "It was just awesome."

After the ribbon-cutting, residents boarded the center's bus for a "vaccine celebration tour" driving through Chippewa Falls, with residents ecstatic to finally be back out in the community, even if just for a drive.