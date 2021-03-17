Report: Confusion hindered California bar massacre response

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A new report says an overwhelmed 911 system, chaos and delays hampered the law enforcement response to a Southern California bar during a 2018 attack that killed a dozen people. The after-action report released Wednesday cites a series of problems that created confusion after a Marine veteran opened fire inside the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks. Ian Long killed himself after mortally wounding patrons, many of them college students. The dead included a Ventura County sheriff’s sergeant who was wounded by Long and then hit by friendly fire. The report says Long left no note and his motive may never be known.