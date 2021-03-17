New Zealand offers cash to keep America’s Cup racing at home

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The New Zealand government has already started offering incentives to keep the America’s Cup at home. Team New Zealand retained the Cup with a 7-3 win over Italy’s Luna Rossa in Auckland on Wednesday. The government took the unusual step of offering money to Team New Zealand before it had even asked. It didn’t say how much but it’s likely to be several million dollars up front and much more later on. In a sport dominated by billionaires, the New Zealand government wants to stay one step ahead of teams eager to poach talent and of moves that could see races held in another country.