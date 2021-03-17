New restroom and pavilion to be added to Irvine Park

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - In late spring, some big improvements are coming to Flag Hill at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls.

Parks, Recreation & Forestry Director Dick Hebert said the first improvements will be replacing the bathrooms and building a new pavilion. He said the new restrooms will be open all four seasons, calling the current facilities an eye-sore.

This portion of the project is estimated to cost about $700,000.

Hebert said these improvements make up the first two phases of a $2 million, nine-phase master plan, which will mostly be funded through donations.

Depending on if the city receives more donations, endowments or grants, future phases of the master plan will include a new playground, new stairs leading down to Irvine Park Zoo, a new parking lot and better trail connections.

"What's kickstarting this program is the Thorpe Foundation," Hebert said. "And the Thorpe Foundation also kickstarted the new Welcome Center Small Mammal Aviary Building. They are once again kickstarting this project. This is a high priority for them, making improvements to Flag Hill. So we're really excited that we're getting this project going."

Bids will open in April, and city leaders expect construction for the bathroom and pavilion to begin in May, with most of the work completed in early September.

The park will still be available to the public at that time as well as temporary portable toilets.