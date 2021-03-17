NCAA teams hit by COVID pauses take hope from antibodies

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nearly 30 teams out of the 68 in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament had to pause their seasons because of positive tests for the coronavirus. Some had to shut down twice. Infectious disease experts say there could be a benefit to that. They say players and coaches from those teams should be carrying antibodies that could protect them from reinfection during March Madness. Dr. Dana Hawkinson at the University of Kansas Health System says there is hope that those who have been infected have less risk of getting it again or spreading it.