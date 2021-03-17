Nashville OKs $2.25M settlement in fatal shooting by officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials in Tennessee have agreed to pay $2.25 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of a Black man who was fatally shot by a white police officer from behind during a 2018 foot chase. News outlets report the Nashville Metro Council approved the record civil settlement Tuesday without discussion in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick by Officer Andrew Delke. Attorneys expressed disappointment with the amount in a statement on behalf of Hambrick’s family but said they appreciated the city has taken at least “modest accountability” in his death. Delke’s defense attorney says the settlement won’t affect the criminal case.