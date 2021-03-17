N Carolina man arrested after explosions near buildings

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Police say a North Carolina man has been arrested days after explosive devices were detonated near a county building and a veterans post, causing “superficial damage.” Brevard police said in a news release that officers arrested 64-year-old Terry Lee Barham on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say officers searched Barham’s residence and found material used to make devices such as those found on Sunday at three locations. All of the devices except for the one at a church had already been detonated at the time of their discovery. No one was injured. Barham faces numerous charges, including possession of a weapon of mass destruction. It’s not known if he has an attorney.