Movement for Black Lives opposes George Floyd Justice Act

DETROIT (AP) — A coalition of 150 organizations nationwide is opposing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. The Movement for Black Lives argues the bill is entrenched in strategies that have historically failed to address police violence across the country. The group’s opposition comes in a letter to congressional leaders first shared with The Associated Press on Wednesday. The Movement for Black Lives is demanding that Congress create new legislation to confront disinvestment, mass incarceration and systemic racism in America. The House passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act earlier this month. The bill is supported by President Joe Biden and some of the nation’s leading civil rights organizations.