Biden backs changes to filibuster; GOP vows ‘scorched earth’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is calling for changes to the Senate filibuster to require lawmakers to speak on the floor of the chamber to hold up a bill. In an interview with ABC News that aired Wednesday, Biden restated his opposition to eliminating the filibuster but suggested he supported changes to make it more costly and time-consuming for those trying to block bills. Currently, any lawmaker can signal their intent to filibuster, setting a 60-vote threshold to advance most legislation, without ever speaking on the floor. It comes as Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell warned of “scorched-earth” tactics if Democrats use their new majority to end the legislative roadblock entirely.