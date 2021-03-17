LeBron gets 99th triple-double, Lakers rout Wolves 137-121

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 25 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in his 99th career triple-double as he led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 137-121 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Montrezl Harrell scored 25 points as the defending NBA champions picked up their third straight victory on the second night of a back-to-back set. Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards scored 29 points apiece for the Timberwolves, who had won two of their last three games for the first time since December. Minnesota made 52% of its shots against one of the NBA’s best defensive teams.