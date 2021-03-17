Kenyan court refuses to allow female genital mutiliation

NAKURU, Kenya (AP) — A Kenyan court has refused to allow female circumcision for consenting adults, saying that unlike the male cut it does not have health benefits and actually reduces well being of the woman it’s performed upon and in some instances can lead to death. The ruling by the three high court justices against the petition filed by Dr. Tatu Kamau said evidence presented showed women in the communities that practice female circumcision, widely referred to as female genital mutilation due to its adverse effects, don’t have a choice. Kamau had argued that many women want to undergo circumcision but the law prevents them.