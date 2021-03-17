Johnson’s ex-aide Cummings slams UK response to pandemic

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser has criticized the government’s response to the pandemic, comparing the health department to a “smoking ruin” when COVID-19 first hit the U.K. hard. Dominic Cummings testified to parliament’s science and technology committee Wednesday. It was his first public appearance since he stepped down late last year following a bitter power struggle at No.10 Downing Street. Cummings said the health department was “just a smoking ruin in terms of procurement and PPE (personal protective equipment)” last spring. He was also scathing about the bureaucracy that he said prevented an effective U.K. response to the pandemic. Johnson’s office defended the health department’s work, saying “COVID challenged health systems around the world.”